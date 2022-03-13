Oppenheimer: Army of The Dead star Matthias Schweighöfer joins star studded cast of upcoming movie

Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and it seems like every day we receive more additions to this incredible ensemble cast. Today is no exception, as Army of the Dead's Matthias Schweighöfer has joined the cast in an unspecified role, according to Deadline.

Interestingly, Schweighöfer joins Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, and the newly joined Josh Peck in a who's who of A-listers. However, Murphy portrays real-life physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the Manhattan Project and was instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb. The film is based on Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

As per Collider, Nolan created the script, and he is producing the film with his long-term collaborator Emma Thomas. For those unversed, Schweighöfer is the breakthrough performer in Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie epic Army of the Dead. Schweighöfer portrayed the comic relief safecracker Dieter in the horror-action combination. His performance was undoubtedly the film's centerpiece, and it was so outstanding that he landed his own spinoff picture, Army of Thieves, late last year. Schweighöfer's next appearance will be in the Netflix espionage thriller Heart of Stone, in which he will co-star with Gal Gadot and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023. This is a traditional release date for a Nolan film, and it comes only two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

