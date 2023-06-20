Oppenheimer biographer praises Christopher Nolan’s film; Reveals he is ‘stunned and emotionally recovering’

Christopher Nolan, the celebrated filmmaker is set to make a comeback to the silver screens after three years, with the upcoming film Oppenheimer. The movie, which features famous actor Cillian Murphy in the titular role, is touted to be an autobiographical thriller that revolves around the life of theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, who is well known as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer is based on the 2005-released Oppenheimer autobiography American Prometheus, which is jointly penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Writer Kai Bird heaps praises on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

The renowned historian, who has co-written the Oppenheimer biography with Martin J Sherwin, is thoroughly impressed with Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of his work. Kai Bird heaped praises on the master craftsman and upcoming film during a recent public conversation with David Nirenberg at the Leon Levy Center for Biography, in New York. According to the reports published by Variety, Bird stated that he is ‘stunned' after watching the Cillian Murphy starrer, and is still 'emotionally recovering’.

"I am, at the moment, stunned and emotionally recovering from having seen it," stated the writer-historian during his chat with Nirenberg, hinting that Christopher Nolan is set to impress film fanatics across the globe, all over again.

"I think the film is going to be a stunning artistic achievement, and I hope it will stimulate a national, even global conversation about the issues Oppenheimer was desperate to speak out about. about how to live in the atomic age, how to live with the bomb and McCarthyism, what it means to be a patriot, and what a scientist’s role is in a society drenched with technology and science," stated Kai Bird.

About Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy appears as the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Tom Conti, Gary Oldman, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, and others in the pivotal roles. The Christopher Nolan is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 21, 2023.

