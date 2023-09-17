Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan directorial crosses USD 900 million at global box office; replaces THIS movie record

Oppenheimer was one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and it would be an understatement to say that it delivered on its promise. Being Christopher Nolan's big screen comeback after years, it was hyped all over social media among movie buffs and the general public. So it comes as no surprise that the film has been breaking records since its release on July 21. But even the most die-heart fans could've hardly predicted this level of craze for the movie.

Oppenheimer crosses $900 million at the global box office

Adding another feather to his hat, Christopher Nolan's directorial has crossed the $900 million milestone globally, according to Deadline. The estimated cumulative earnings as of Friday stand at $903 million, while it is to be noted that a majority of these numbers were accumulated at the international box office, i.e. $586 million. When factoring in Saturday and Sunday figures, it is anticipated that the film's global earnings will potentially go up to $912 million.

With these mind-boggling figures, the Cillian Murphy starrer broke one other very huge record, and that is the biggest biopic in the history of cinema. The 2023 film had tough competition in front of it for this title in, Freddie Mercury's biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which has now been pushed down to no.2.

One of Christopher Nolan's biggest projects

Oppenheimer has become Christopher Nolan's third-highest-grossing film on a global scale, trailing only two films, that are, The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight, both being superhero movies. When looking at international earnings, the multi-starrer hit has earned the second spot in Nolan's filmography. But that's not all, at 64 box offices around the world, it is the 53-year-old's biggest project ever.

Meanwhile, one of the factors along with its plot and director, was its star-studded ensemble, as heavyweights of the industry like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Gary Oldman, and Jason Clarke, were involved in the project. It also broke the record of the biggest WWII movie, leaving behind Saving Ryan, and Dunkirk.

