Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals audience walked out ‘devastated’ at early screening of the movie

Christopher Nolan, the master craftsman who is best known for his path-breaking work in cinema, is set to release his ambitious project, Oppenheimer. The movie, which revolves around the renowned theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, is set to hit the theatres in July. Cillian Murphy is playing the titular character Oppenheimer in the film which is based on the 2005-released famous autobiography American Prometheus, which is jointly penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Christopher Nolan reveals the early audiences reaction to Oppenheimer

The renowned filmmaker, who recently spoke to Wired Magazine, opened up about Oppenheimer and revealed the shocking reaction of the audience after an early screening of the film. "Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated. They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done," revealed Christopher Nolan, who opened up about the early screening of the film.

"It is an intense experience, because it’s an intense story. I showed it to a filmmaker recently who said it’s kind of a horror movie. I don’t disagree," revealed Christopher Nolan, who admitted that the Cillian Murphy starrer indeed can take a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of the audience.

The director about Oppenheimer's story

In his chat with Wired Magazine, Christopher Nolan also spoke about what makes Oppenheimer's story unique and so special. "Oppenheimer’s story is all impossible questions. Impossible ethical dilemmas, paradoxes. There are no easy answers in his story. There are just difficult questions, and that’s what makes the story so compelling," stated the director.

"I think we were able to find a lot of things to be optimistic about in the film, genuinely, but there’s this sort of overriding bigger question that hangs over it. It felt essential that there be questions at the end that you leave rattling in people’s brains, and prompting discussion," he concluded.

About Oppenheimer

As reported earlier, Oppenheimer narrates the major events of J Robert Oppenheimer's life, which spans over 45 years. The project features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and others in pivotal roles. Ludwig Goransson composed the original score. Oppenheimer will hit theaters globally on July 21, this year.

