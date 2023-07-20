Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan says sex scenes in the movie were an 'essential part'

Oppenheimer is known as the father of the 'atomic bomb' but soon you also know him as a charismatic man who knew his way around, smooth-talking with the ladies. Christopher Nolan recently in an interview revealed the reason behind including a sex scene in his movie for the first time ever.

Christopher Nolan reveals the reason behind the Oppenheimer sex scene

Nolan while talking to Insider explained, "When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story."

Within the 'Oppenheimer' narrative, there is a significant figure, Jean Tatlock, portrayed by Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, becomes utterly enamored with her in the period leading up to the Manhattan Project. Their love affair persists even after Oppenheimer marries Kitty, played by Emily Blunt.

The twist is though that Tatlock also happened to be a communist, due to which Oppenheimer found himself in hot waters with the authorities. Nolan explains, that the physicist "had enormous ramifications for his later life and his ultimate fate."

Nolan wanted to show the audience why the relationship was a significant part of the scientist's life and went way beyond just politics. "It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it."

He continued, "but to try to be intimate, to try and be in there with him and fully understand the relationship that was so important to him."

Christopher Nolan nervous about the audience seeing the sex scene

Nolan explained to the Insider that when trying something, everyone ought to be appropriately cautious. He said, "Any time you're challenging yourself to work in areas you haven't worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared."

The Interstellar director was all praises for Florence Pugh. He explains that he immediately "felt a creative connection" with Pugh. He continued, "I felt this is somebody who could bring Jean Tatlock to life and have the audience understand the significance of this figure in Oppenheimer's life."

Oppenheimer will be coming out tomorrow in theatres as people wait excitedly to get the first show, the first seat of the movie. The biopic has already received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. With a 93% rating on rotten tomatoes, the movie is set to live up to the hype.

