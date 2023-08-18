Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer opened at No. 1 in South Korea, the highest opening on Liberation Day in the previous five years. Oppenheimer premiered in South Korea on August 15, which is also the National Liberation Day of Korea, which commemorates the day Korea was liberated from Japanese colonial authority.

Oppenheimer debuts with the highest opening day numbers in Korea

On Tuesday, Universal and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer opened in almost 500 theaters in Korea, capitalizing on the national holiday of Liberation Day. In a fiercely competitive climate, the blockbuster bowed to $4.3 million, capturing 44% market share for the day.

That is the best Nolan opening day in the market, the biggest Hollywood opening day of the year there (No. 2 launch of 2023 for all titles), the No. 5 pandemic debut day, and the No. 4 Universal opening day ever. Pre-sales were phenomenal, outperforming all prior Nolan films.

Meanwhile, this was also Nolan's second-widest release in Korea, trailing behind Tenet, which came out during the epidemic when there was no other competition. Oppenheimer produced 9.4% of the day's total box office on 20 Imax screens. CVG Egg presently has a high score of 92%. Through today, the Korea cume is $5.5 million, with a 42% market share on Wednesday.

How much has Oppenhiemer gained at the box office?

The Cillian Murphy-led historical drama grossed $9.6 million in 80 markets. Through Tuesday, the international box office totaled $398.3 million, with a global total of $668 million. To date, the offshore cume is more than Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises and more than doubles Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception, and Tenet.

This is presently Nolan's most successful film in 50 countries, including Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands, India, and Poland. It's his top non-superhero film in 62 countries.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Oppenheimer surpassed Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the third-largest Imax release of all time in the United Kingdom. The total gross there until Wednesday was $59.7 million, which is comparable to The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk. Oppenheimer also surpassed The Dark Knight Rises' lifetime take in Brazil.

Other notable performances include Germany, with $36.4 million, for the biggest Nolan film ever in the market; France, with a running total of $29.4 million through Tuesday, 23% higher than The Dark Knight Rises at the same point in release; and Australia, with $21.4 million so far, 30% higher than Inception at the same time.

For the uninitiated, Oppenheimer was released on July 21, 2023, globally, and since then it has become the second-highest film of the year.

