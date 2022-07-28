Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's upcoming film debuts explosive first look; WATCH

The first look footage from the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer is here! Fans have been eager to witness the greatness of another Nolan movie ever since Tenet came out in 2020. The footage that debuted on Thursday featured Cillian Murphy in monotone as he takes on the role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who was the director of the Manhattan Project and the father of the atomic bomb.

The short teaser introduces Murphy's character as his other cast members add the story to the clip with their voiceovers including Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. Blunt murmurs, "The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment," Emily is set to play Oppenheimer's wife in the film. The actress joins the ensemble cast after she won a SAG Award for her exceptional acting in A Quiet Place. Blunt's narration was followed by a countdown that appeared on the screen and read, "11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes."

Towards the end of the teaser, Downey is heard, "The man who moved the earth," as Murphy puts on his hat in what looks like his office. The teaser was unique as they live broadcasted the clip on YouTube which repeatedly continued playing for hours in a loop. Previously, the first poster for the film was unveiled on social media and all hell broke loose as fans went havoc after seeing the high-intensity first-look image. In the poster, Cillian Murphy was seen standing among clouds of explosions mirroring his character's connection to atomic bombs.

Watch the teaser of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer below:

