Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy receives praise from Peaky Blinders gang, calls his work ‘magnificient’

The cast and crew of Peaky Blinders are raising their glasses in honor of Cillian Murphy's triumph in Oppenheimer. After captivating audiences as Tommy Shelby in the acclaimed period drama, Murphy takes on the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's epic film, which has garnered widespread acclaim and surpassed $400M in global box office earnings in less than two weeks. Let's take a closer look.

A tribute to Cillian Murphy

The official Peaky Blinders social media accounts dedicated a heartfelt message to Murphy, acknowledging his exceptional talent and how his portrayal of Oppenheimer shines brilliantly. The gang expressed their admiration for Murphy, stating that his performance in the film is nothing short of magnificent. The caption read “Cillian, from the moment you donned Tommy’s cap it was clear that you are at the top of your craft. Your performance as Oppenheimer is magnificent.”

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals why intimate scene with Florence Pugh was 'vital'

Praise for Cillian Murphy's performance in Oppenheimer

Critics and audiences alike have showered praise on Murphy's portrayal of the brilliant yet tormented Oppenheimer. Deadline's Pete Hammond lauded the actor's ability to embody the complexities of the character, deeming the film "the most important motion picture of 2023, and maybe far beyond."

Cillian Murphy's acting journey

Cillian Murphy's career started in 1996 when he made his professional acting debut in the play Disco Pigs. His talent and enigmatic presence led to roles in various theatre productions and independent films. In 2002, he gained international recognition with his role in 28 Days Later, and his career continued to flourish with performances in Batman Begins, Breakfast on Pluto, and The Wind That Shakes the Barley. Murphy's versatility and intense portrayals in films like Inception and Peaky Blinders cemented his reputation as a skilled actor. His recent portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer earned him critical acclaim.

Cillian Murphy's journey from Peaky Blinders' iconic Tommy Shelby to Oppenheimer's titular role has been met with immense success and acclaim. The film's remarkable global box office performance reflects the immense popularity and impact of Murphy's work across both projects. As the entertainment industry continues to face challenges, Murphy's talent and dedication continue to be recognized and celebrated by his peers and fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer’s grandson reacts to ‘poison apple’ scene from Christopher Nolan’s film; has THIS opinion