Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals why intimate scene with Florence Pugh was 'vital'

Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy has gained praise and support from the audiences. But it has also attracted criticism from many people for including an unprecedented sex scene in a Christopher Nolan movie. Many have questioned if the scene was necessary at all. Murphy in a recent interview addressed the controversy.

Cillian Murphy talks about the infamous sex scene in Oppenheimer

In a recent interview with GQ, Cillian Murphy was asked about the "chatter" around the sex scene in the movie. The interviewer raised the question "about whether sex scenes are necessary in the film at all."

Murphy answered, "I think they were vital in this movie." The actor points out that Oppenheimer's relationship with Jean Tatlock is an important part of his story, saying, "I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film. I think if they're key to the story then they're worthwhile."

The Peaky Blinders actor pointed out "no one likes doing them [sex-scenes], they're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it."

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy breaks silence on sex scenes with Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer; Here's what the actor said

Christopher Nolan says the sex scene was essential

The debate around the sex scene in the movie has been going on long before it was even released. Christopher Nolan while talking to Insider in a previous interview had said, "When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story."

Nolan emphasized the importance of showcasing the physicist's relationship as more than just politics. He stated, "It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it."

The director wanted "to be intimate, to try and be in there with him and fully understand the relationship that was so important to him." Nonetheless, he was nervous about how the audience will react to the scene in the movie. Nolan said, "Any time you're challenging yourself to work in areas you haven't worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared."

Meanwhile, even if there is some controversy surrounding the biopic, it has been outweighed by the enormously positive reviews and reactions to the film. With the opening weekend raking in brilliant box-office numbers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Mahabharata's Nitish Bharadwaj REACTS to mention of Bhagavad Gita's verse during sex scene