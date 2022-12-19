Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy starrer's trailer OUT; All about Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb thriller

Ever since its initial announcement, Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated films of 2023 given that director Christopher Nolan teams up with some of the biggest actors for this atomic bomb thriller. The film is a biopic that documents the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb.

The first trailer of Oppenheimer has been dropped and it begins by introducing Oppenheimer as a troubled man whose brilliance seems to overshadow his flaws. When asked to help end the Second World War, the physicist suggests the development of a nuclear weapon in secret. The trailer is accompanied by a haunting score that plays as Murphy's Oppenheimer supervises the large-scale development of the bomb. The promo conveys the tension that builds with every minute. In the final moments of the trailer as the countdown for bomb detonation hits zero, the line "We all know what happened there" is teased.

Who stars in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

Apart from Murphy the film also stars Emily Blunt who plays the scientist's wife Kitty. Also on board are several other A-list stars including Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr., Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Matthias Schweighöfer among others.

As for Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan's work history, the duo have collaborated several times together including for the filmmaker's Batman trilogy, Dunkirk and Inception. Despite playing roles of various proportions for the director, Murphy recently told The Guardian about working with Nolan and said, "I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than Imax? I think he’s flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino, are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale."

What is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer about?

The film is based on the biographical novel by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2006. The book is a biography on J. Robert Oppenheimerhich which looks at the conflict and politics surrounding the creation of the nuclear bomb and also takes a deeper look at the physicist who was regarded as a complicated man.

Oppenheimer's detonation sequence

It was recently revealed by director Christopher Nolan in an interview that the first nuclear weapon detonation was recreated without using any CGI effects in the film. Revealing details about Oppenheimer's key detonation sequence, Christopher said that recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of CGI was an extreme decision to pull off.

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, as reported by Variety, the director said, "Andrew Jackson -- my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on -- was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there -- there were huge practical challenges."

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's 'most challenging film'

During his chat with Total Film, the director behind acclaimed films like Inception and Interstellar opened up on Oppenheimer being his "most challenging film" and explained, "There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we're finished. But certainly, as I watch the results come in, and as I'm putting the film together, I'm thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve."

Oppenheimer and Barbie's box office clash

Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb thriller is all set to go head to head with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office as both films are slated to release on July 21, 2023. After Barbie dropped its first trailer with an interesting 2001: A Space Odyssey homage, the trailer for Nolan's Oppenheimer comes days after the same. Both films have managed to create immense hype among fans already.

After watching the trailers of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, which film are you excited to watch in the theatres soon? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.