Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy warns that Christopher Nolan's movie will 'knock people out'

Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated biographical thriller film helmed by master craftsman Christopher Nolan, is set to hit the theatres soon. The much-awaited project, which features popular actor Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has already garnered the attention of audiences and cine-goers with its excellent trailers and promising posters. Expectations are riding high on Oppenheimer, which is based on the life of Robert J Oppenheimer, the legendary theoretical physicist who is known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy warns that Oppenheimer will 'knock people out'

In his recent chat with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy opened up about Oppenheimer and revealed that Christopher Nolan's film will 'knock people out'. The actor, who stated that he is extremely happy with the end results of the film, however, revealed that he has not watched Oppenheimer, yet. "I don’t like watching myself – it’s like, ‘Oh, fucking hell’ – but it’s an extraordinary piece of work. Very provocative and powerful," stated the proud actor.

"It feels sometimes like a biopic, sometimes like a thriller, sometimes like a horror. It’s going to knock people out. What Christopher Nolan does with film, it fucks you up a little bit," added Cillian Murphy. The talented actor's words clearly suggest that the celebrated filmmaker has created a memorable cinematic experience for his fans and film fanatics across the globe.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy’s intense portrayal of Oppenheimer led to isolation from cast, reveals Matt Damon