Oppenheimer: Composer reveals how Cillian Murphy’s performance had a big impact on the movie’s music

Ludwig Göransson, the composer behind the score of Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, recently talked about the impact that Cillian Murphy's exceptional performance had on the film's musical composition.

Cillian Murphy's influence on the score

Göransson, known for his collaborations with Nolan on Dunkirk and Tenet, in conversation with NME said that Cillian Murphy's portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer played a pivotal role in shaping the film's musical backdrop. The composer said that the score of Oppenheimer would have taken a vastly different direction had another actor played the role of the titular scientist. Göransson further elaborated, stating, "With [Murphy’s] performance, you’re just living it, you’re breathing it, you’re taking it home. It feels like it becomes part of you. That did influence the music when I was writing it." He characterized Murphy's portrayal as nearly otherworldly, emphasizing its impact on the creative process.

Ludwig Göransson on using the violin in Oppenheimer's score

The choice to integrate the violin as a central instrument was driven by Nolan's early suggestion, aiming to reflect Oppenheimer's multifaceted persona. “One of the early ideas that Chris [Nolan] had was the use of the violin,” Göransson said. “Oppenheimer was a genius with a lot of complex layers underneath. With a solo violin, you can play the most beautiful, romantic vibrato. But then if you press down the bow heavily and change the speed, you can make something horrific, manic or neurotic in a split second… Chris and I were constantly talking about going in and out of different emotions.”

Oppenheimer: Crossing USD 700 M Mark

The Cillian Murphy-starring film Oppenheimer has crossed the incredible milestone of $700 million in box office earnings globally as it continues its astonishing journey. The Christopher Nolan-directed film has outperformed expectations, cementing its place as one of Nolan's highest-grossing works. As the movie enters its fifth week in theaters, it is on track to earn more money than Interstellar did, climbing up to Nolan's roster's fourth-highest grossing spot. The film's extraordinary box office success can be credited to how accurately it depicts the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and its ability to hold spectators' attention.

