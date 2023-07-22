Oppenheimer controversy: Why are netizens getting outraged over intimate scene?

Oppenheimer has been much anticipated by the audience. In India particularly it generated massive hype among the population, for not only is it a Christopher Nolan film but also because of its mention of Oppenheimer's fascination with the holy book, Bhagwad Gita. But now a particular scene that includes the holy book's verses has gained backlash.

Oppenheimer mentions Bhagwad Gita's verse during intimate scene

In a sex scene between Oppenheimer and his lover Jean Tatlock, portrayed by Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, the actor chants a few lines from the Hindu Holy Book Bhagwad Gita.

The presence of sex scenes in Christopher Nolan's newest film, 'Oppenheimer,' has elicited diverse reactions from viewers, leading to mixed reactions from the audience. Some netizens online have expressed anger, particularly concerning the inclusion of the sacred Bhagavad Gita in one of the scenes.

Prior to its premiere, 'Oppenheimer' stirred controversy due to its explicit nudity and sexuality, leading to an R-rating, which is a first for a Christopher Nolan film in his career. This film represents Nolan's first time including a sex scene in his cinematic universe.

It was a deliberate choice made to authentically portray the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, and his passionate relationship with Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh. Nevertheless, some viewers found these scenes unnecessary.

Check out netizens' reactions

It would be an understatement to say that many online were outraged by the mention of Bhagwad Gita during such a sexually intimate scene. Many thought it to be absolutely of no use adding nothing to the narration of the film, while some have defended the scene, stating the religion is tolerant of such acts.

Interestingly, upon the release of 'Oppenheimer' in India, the censor board took the decision to blur the sex scene while retaining the reference to the Bhagavad Gita. This choice sparked debates about potential blasphemy.

Supporters of the decision argued that the characters in the film didn't regard the book as 'holy' but rather as 'Sanskrit.' On the other hand, some viewers expressed disappointment, believing that the scene lacked historical accuracy and was unnecessary for the film's context.

However, the presence of the Bhagavad Gita in 'Oppenheimer' extends beyond the controversial sex scene. In reality, J. Robert Oppenheimer had a fascination with Sanskrit and actively engaged in the study of ancient Hindu texts, including the Bhagavad Gita.