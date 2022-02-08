Oppenheimer: Dane DeHaan is a recent addition to the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's movie

Actor Dane DeHaan is the most recent addition to Christopher Nolan's star-studded ensemble of Oppenheimer. For Oppenheimer, Nolan will leave the domain of science fiction and return to a project more comparable to his work on the WWII film Dunkirk.

While much is unclear about the movie, it has been announced that veteran Nolan colleague Cillian Murphy would portray Oppenheimer. Many Hollywood superstars will appear with the Irish actor, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. As filming begins, Nolan continues to add stars to his roster, and by the time Oppenheimer hits theatres, audiences are likely to be treated to one of Nolan's characteristic big ensemble casts packed with prominent talents.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, DeHaan is the newest addition to Oppenheimer's roster of actors. The announcement of DeHaan's casting provided no details about his position in the film. While several of the other big-name performers in Oppenheimer have had their roles revealed, neither Nolan nor producer Emma Thomas have divulged anything about his.

While DeHaan is no stranger to biopics, he is most known to audiences for his work in the sci-fi and fantasy genres. Following his breakthrough performance in Chronicle in 2012, he portrayed a version of the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and appeared in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Fans will undoubtedly be excited to see DeHaan demonstrate his acting abilities in a Nolan drama, regardless of the character, rather than a fanciful action-adventure.

