Oppenheimer: Did Cillian Murphy's character Robert try to kill his professor in real life? Scientist's grandson reveals

Oppenheimer, a new movie based on the life of renowned scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has stirred intrigue and astonishment. This is as regards a disturbing scene involving the character played by Cillian Murphy. In the film, Oppenheimer is shown attempting to poison his professor with potassium cyanide, Now, this has left the audience questioning its accuracy. Charles Oppenheimer, the scientist's grandson, opens up about the scene's historical accuracy in a recent interview with Time magazine, drawing from a significant biography of his grandfather's life.

Doubts arise from the biographical account of J. Robert Oppenheimer

Charles Oppenheimer refers to the biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, on which the movie is based. This is to address the accuracy of the alleged murder attempt scene. According to the book, the incident supposedly occurred in 1925 during Oppenheimer's time as a student at the University of Cambridge. However, the biography itself expresses uncertainty, stating that it is not entirely sure if the event truly took place.

Differing accounts about J. Robert Oppenheimer fuel controversy

The biography records an account of the incident, as relayed by Oppenheimer's friend Francis Fergusson. The latter claimed that Oppenheimer had attempted to poison the head steward at the university using cyanide. The tutor, fortunately, discovered the attempt, leading to repercussions for Oppenheimer. However, the book acknowledges that there have been varying versions of the story. This has led to doubts and debates over its authenticity.

Charles Oppenheimer opens up about his grandfather J. Robert Oppenheimer

As the debate over the accuracy of the alleged murder attempt in Oppenheimer continues, Charles Oppenheimer emphasizes that there is no recorded evidence of his grandfather attempting to kill anyone. He dismisses the scene as historical revisionism. He has asserted that neither friends nor enemies of J. Robert Oppenheimer ever considered such an event to be true. The controversy surrounding the depiction in the movie raises questions about historical accuracy and the complexities of interpreting past events.

