Oppenheimer: Did you know Christopher Nolan decided to cast ‘real scientists’ in the Cillian Murphy starrer?

Oppenheimer, the much-awaited biographical film, which is written and directed by the celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan, is set to hit the theatres this July. The movie, which features Cillian Murphy as the titular character J Robert Oppenheimer aka the Father of the Atomic bomb, has created quite a stir among the film fanatics with its highly promising official trailers. The movie, which majorly focuses on the 'Manhattan Project' in the backdrop of World War II, is now also making headlines with its interesting backstories.

Christopher Nolan about casting 'real scientists' in Oppenheimer

The master craftsman, who is busy promoting his ambitious film, opened up about how the casting of Oppenheimer fell into place, in his latest interview with Entertainment Weekly. Interestingly, Christopher Nolan revealed that he cast real-life scientists as the extra actors in the Cillian Murphy starrer, which revolves around the creation of the atomic bomb. "We were in the real Los Alamos and we had a lot of real scientists as the extras. We needed the crowd of extras to give reactions and improvise. And then, we were getting sort of impromptu, very educated speeches. It was really fun to listen to," revealed Nolan in his chat.

"You’ve been on sets where you have got a lot of extras around and they are more or less thinking about lunch. These guys were thinking about the geopolitical implications of nuclear arms and knew a lot about it. It was a great daily reminder: We have to be really on our game, be faithful to the history here, and know what we’re up to," added the celebrated filmmaker.

Here's what Cillian Murphy feels about this casting choice

The talented actor, who plays the titular role in the project, revealed that he was not really into the scientific details behind the subject. Instead, Cillian Murphy was focused on knowing J Robert Oppenheimer and read a lot about the theoretical physicist. Taking about the fantastic star cast of the film, Murphy stated: "Every day, you had these phenomenal actors, my heroes, coming in. You were having to raise your game to work with these legends. Everybody was so unbelievably well-prepared."

