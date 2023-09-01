Oppenheimer: Did you know Christopher Nolan slashed 30 filming days to save money for sets?

Oppenheimer, the epic biographical thriller film helmed by master craftsman Christopher Nolan, has now emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hollywood in recent times. Cillian Murphy played the titular character, the legendary theoretical physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, who is also known as the Father of the atomic bomb, in the movie. The Christopher Nolan directorial was shot without VFX technology, and using practical effects.

Earlier, leading man Cillian Murphy revealed that the filmmaker shot the highly acclaimed film at a fast pace, and the filming was wrapped up in just 60 days. Interestingly, the Oppenheimer production designer has revealed that Nolan actually Nolan slashed around 30 shooting days of the film.

Christopher Nolan saved money for sets by slashing 30 filming days

In her latest appearance in the Team Deakins Podcast, Oppenheimer production designer Ruth De Jong extensively spoke about the celebrated filmmaker's working style and revealed how he cut down 30 filming days of the film, which was originally planned with an 85-day schedule. Christopher Nolan made this decision to save money for the sets of the Cillian Murphy starrer, which is set in the era of World War II.

"It felt like a $100 million indie. This is not Tenet. Chris wanted to shoot all over the United States…just plane tickets alone and putting crew up all over the place is expensive. Not to mention I have to build Los Alamos, it doesn’t exist. That’s where I really felt like it was impossible. Chris said, ‘Forget the money. Let’s just design what we want.’ So that’s what we did," recalled the production designer in the podcast.

"The producers were asking what I could do on my end to shrink the budget. Producer Tom then comes into my office and says, ‘Chris is going to shoot this in 55 days.’ That is a lot of money we get back! At that point, you feel like I have to deliver above and beyond because he just went and gave up his days. He, more than anyone, knows what he wants to get in every single day and how he wants to get it and he goes from 85 to 55 days," De Jong further added.

About Oppenheimer

As reported earlier, Oppenheimer is based on the 2005-released biography American Prometheus. Along with Cillian Murphy, the Christopher Nolan directorial features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many others in other pivotal roles. The project is produced by Syncopy Inc. and Atlas Entertainment, and distributed by Universal Pictures.

