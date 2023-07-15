Oppenheimer: Did you know Cillian Murphy took inspiration from Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan directorial?

Actor Cillian Murphy has revealed his unique approach to preparing for his role in the highly anticipated biopic Oppenheimer. In order to truly understand and embody the character, Murphy turned to the sacred text of Hinduism, the Bhagavad Gita. The film centers around the life of American nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb," and his pivotal role in the Manhattan Project.

Cillian Murphy's dive into Bhagavad Gita

Murphy, who will portray J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film, explored the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to gain a deeper understanding of the character's mindset. Oppenheimer himself had learned Sanskrit and drew inspiration from the ancient text throughout his life. Murphy expressed his appreciation for the beauty and inspiration found within the Bhagavad Gita, stating that it provided consolation to Oppenheimer during challenging times. "I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from Geeta. Reflecting on this, Cillian Murphy shared, "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."

Christopher Nolan's perspective on Oppenheimer and AI

Director Christopher Nolan shed light on the film Oppenheimer, emphasizing its focus on the invention that shaped human history. When discussing the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), Nolan drew a parallel to the atomic bomb, highlighting the cautionary tale it presents. He emphasized the need to learn from the past and approach new technologies with careful consideration.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, renowned for his captivating films such as Memento, Inception, and The Dark Knight Trilogy, Oppenheimer promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of an iconic figure in history. The film is set to release on July 21, 2023. Audiences can anticipate a compelling portrayal by Cillian Murphy, who delved into the profound teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to bring depth to his character.

