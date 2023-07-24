Oppenheimer: Elon Musk trolls Christopher Nolan's thriller film for being 'too long'; Netizens react

Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller film Oppenheimer has been one of the most awaited films of the year alongside Greta Gerwig's fantasy adventure Barbie which has turned out to be the biggest success of the year. While Barbie continues to dominate the box office over Oppenheimer worldwide, Elon Musk has taken a dig at the movie starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt for being too long. Here's what happened and how netizens are reacting.

Elon Musk takes a dig at Christoper Nolan's film Oppenheimer

Musk took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of a viral tweet calling Oppenheimer too long. The film, which is three hours long, chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. The tweet from Musk's screenshot said, "This Oppenheimer movie is way too long" alongside a picture of some random audience member scrolling on TikTok while the movie plays in the theatre.

The founder of Tesla screenshotted the tweet from user Eric Zhu and cropped his name out. Many netizens called Musk out for it and asked him why he ripped his tweet off without any credit despite being the owner of Twitter. Zhu himself quoted the tweet and proceeded to post a screenshot of his original tweet with the caption, "bro robbed me out of ad revenue." Musk simply replied to the tweet with a laughing face emoji in response. Zhu continued the banter and wrote, "AND THEN LAUGHING IN MY FACE ??" with an evil Spiderman meme.

Netizens react to Elon Musk's dig at Opennheimer

Others brought up Musk's days-old tweet where he calls out people for stealing tweets instead of retweeting them. The 52-year-old had conducted a poll on July 14 asking users, "Do you believe people would be incentivized to steal someone else’s work and tweet it vs a RT?" After more than 40,000 votes, the results came out to be YES winning with 57.1% and he proceeded to add, "Anyone engaging in repeated theft of posts be demonetized."

One user quoted the tweet under Musk's dig and made a sarcastic comment saying, "This aged well [laughing face emoji]." Another asked, "How mad would you be if Elon Musk screenshotted your tweet and cropped your name out?" A third chimed in and gave his opinion about Oppenheimer, "We were in the theater begging for it to end sh*t was so boring." A fourth agreed and said, "Best tweet of the whole Oppenheimer weekend, tbh."

Meanwhile, the worldwide opening weekend total for Oppenheimer turned out to be $175 million while the smash hit Barbie raced ahead with $337 million. The domestic openings of the two films released on July 21, 2023, saw Oppenheimer with $80.5 million and Barbie with $155 million. While the former stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robery Downey Jr, the latter stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

