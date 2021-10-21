Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reportedly in talks to join cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie

Christopher Nolan seems to have found Cillian Murphy a co-star to join him in what is expected to be an all-star ensemble in what would be the first significant piece of casting since publicly announcing Oppenheimer would be his next project. According to sources, as per Deadline, Emily Blunt is in negotiations to join Murphy in Nolan's Universal tentpole, which he will write and direct.

According to sources, she will portray the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project, which resulted in the development of the atomic weapon. The picture will be released on July 21, 2023, a date that has previously been reserved for Nolan films. However, Oppenheimer will be distributed theatrically globally by Universal and released in North America. Along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, Nolan will produce. The film is based on Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Blunt had two films gross USD 100 million in the United States this year, a record no major actor or actress has achieved since the box office reset. She returned to the main role in A Quiet Place Part II, which earned USD 160 million in the United States and over USD 300 million internationally. She followed it up with Jungle Cruise, in which she co-starred with Dwayne Johnson and grossed USD 114 million domestically.

However, Universal describes the project as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

