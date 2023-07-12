Oppenheimer first reactions out: Christopher Nolan’s movie called ‘spectacular achievement’

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is one of the highly-anticipated movies of this year. Even before its release, Oppenheimer has been generating a lot of buzz amongst the viewers whether it is for its star-studded cast ensemble or the Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh age gap controversy. This biographical thriller is all set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

The first reaction to this three-hour historical drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally out after its Paris premiere. Here's everything to know about the same.

Oppenheimer first reactions out

Oppenheimer has received strong first reactions after its Paris premiere. The three-hour-long historical drama has been praised for its impressive direction, remarkable visuals, and a stellar performance by the cast.

The deputy editor of Total Film wrote, “#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, and remarkable visuals. Wow”

Another critic wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene.”

Christopher Nolan’s drama movie will go against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on the same release date. Since both have received exceptional first reactions, it will be interesting to see which movie fares well on the box office.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer marks Christopher Nolan ’s first R-rated movie in about 20 years. It is a biopic about a well-known theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film chronicles his brainchild The Manhattan Project, a research and development undertaking during World War II that produced the first nuclear weapons.

The star-studded cast ensemble includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

