Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh faces body-shaming over intimate scene; Fans rally in support ‘She’s literally perfection’

Florence Pugh, known for her acclaimed acting and impeccable fashion sense, finds herself once again facing body-shaming comments over her performance in the new film Oppenheimer. Despite the film's success at the box office, some viewers have taken to social media to criticize Pugh's appearance in her first-ever nude scene. However, fans and even her co-star Cillian Murphy have jumped to her defense, praising her talent and beauty.

Outpour of support for Florence Pugh

In the face of negative comments, fans rallied to uplift Florence Pugh, expressing their admiration and support for the actress. They condemned body-shaming and stress that she is beautiful just the way she is. Fans said “She’s literally perfection,” and, “She is beautiful and doesn’t need to change for anyone. People need to leave her alone.” Another one added “Ugh, that is terrible. SHE LOOKS AMAZING, why do people judge other people’s bodies? Like, worry about yourself.”

Bold fashion choices and body positivity for Florence Pugh

Pugh is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her fearless fashion choices. Despite knowing that she might face criticism, she confidently rocked a sheer pink Valentino dress at a 2022 runway show in Italy. In a previous Instagram statement, Pugh addressed the issue of body image and the ease with which women's bodies are publicly criticized.

While Florence Pugh hasn't directly responded to the recent body-shaming comments about her Oppenheimer scene, her previous statements have made it clear that she stands against cruelty and strongly advocates body positivity. Fans continue to show their unwavering support for the talented actress, celebrating her on-screen performances and her unwavering spirit. As the discussion around body image and societal standards continues, Pugh's resilience serves as a beacon for positivity and empowerment.

