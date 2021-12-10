Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan's star studded film

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer is turning out to be one star-studded affair. After casting major stars such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, the newest additions include Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie. The film is set to be a biopic of American theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed the casting of Pugh, Malek and Safdie who are joining an already eclectic cast. The film is being produced by Universal Pictures who have previously described it as a thriller that will follow Oppenheimer who has been known for the research and design of an atomic bomb. The film will chronicle his journey towards discovery as he risks "destroying the world in order to save it."

It was previously reported that Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will be portraying the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II. Murphy has collaborated with Nolan previously on multiple projects including his The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception.

As per reports, Emily Blunt has been cast in the role of Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine. As for Robert Downey Jr, the Iron Man star is playing Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission whereas Matt Damon will essay Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Given the incredible cast of the film and Nolan behind the camera, fans are eager to experience the film which has been slated for a July 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon JOIN the cast of upcoming movie