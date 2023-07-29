Oppenheimer: Hawk-eyed viewer spots THIS blunder in Christopher Nolan film and you'd wonder how you missed it

Oppenheimer is undoubtedly one of the most-loved films of the year. The autobiographical drama, which is helmed by Christopher Nolan has been receiving immense love from audiences across the globe for its excellent making and powerful performances. Especially, film fanatics are heaping praises on leading man Cillian Murphy, who played the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer in the film. However, amid all the rave reviews, a hawk-eyed viewer has found a major blunder in the Christopher Nolan directorial, which would leave you wondering how you missed it.

A viewer spots a major blunder in Oppenheimer's most important scene

In one of the most important scenes in the film, Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb played by Cillian Murphy, is seen called upon to deliver a speech. The sequence, which is set in 1945 after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, however, has a major factual error. As Oppenheimer gets up to deliver a speech, the crowd is seen cheering for him with US flags on their hands.

However, now a viewer who closely observed this scene from Oppenheimer has pointed out that the flags in the scene are not era-appropriate. "It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945," wrote the viewer named Andrew R Craig on his Twitter handle. He also shared a picture of this scene on his post.

Twitterati defends Christopher Nolan's film

However, a majority of the Twitterati feel that the placing of inappropriate flags in the film is a deliberate move by director Christopher Nolan. As you may know, Oppenheimer focuses on the theoretical physicist's personal life, and most importantly, his state of mind post creating the atomic bomb. Many fans of the film feel that this mistake in the scene was deliberately shown, to convey the scattered memory and recollections of the protagonist.

"It was done intentionally. Because colored scenes were from Oppenheimer’s perspective which is his present day’s memory that was after the 50-star flag was established," explained an internet user. However, the new findings on the factual errors in the film have now sparked a whole new debate on social media. But, this has not prevented Oppenheimer from earning the cult status, already.

