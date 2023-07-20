Oppenheimer: Here's why you need to watch Christopher Nolan's film in IMAX; Take a look at theatres in USA

Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer is one of the most awaited films of the year, the other one being Greta Gerwig's fantasy adventure comedy Barbie. While the two films are receiving massive buzz and hype from fans on the Internet for releasing on the same date, July 21, 2023, Barbie's projected opening is a lot higher than Oppenheimer's.

While some netizens are busy pitting the two films together, others have promised to watch and support both films for their unique and diverse content. Nolan recently revealed that the film should be watched in IMAX 70mm theaters for the best possible experience. Here's why the director said so and what difference the screen can make on the cinematic experience.

Oppenheimer: Why should Christopher Nolan's film be watched in IMAX?

Oppenheimer was shot using a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm and the footage is then projected in 70mm. During an interview with The Associated Press, Nolan said, "We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can't possibly get in the home." He calls it the "best possible experience" in IMAX.

The iconic director continues, "The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled," and adds, "You're immersing them [the audience] in the world of the film." In technical terms, the IMAX film resolution is 10 times more than a 35mm projector and each frame has some 18,000 pixels of resolution compared to a home HD screen that has 1,920 pixels. The 70 mm theatres bring the film to life and the aspect as well as sound ratio is ideal.

List of US theatres with IMAX 70 mm capacity

Only 19 theaters in the US have the capacity to show the movie in IMAX 70 mm. But if you aren't able to experience the film in this format, you'll still be able to enjoy the film. As per Nolan, his team spent six months to ensure a good experience of the film on every screen.

Arizona

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX: Tempe, AZ

California

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX: San Francisco, CA

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX: Universal City, CA

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX: Hollywood CA

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX: Ontario, CA

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX: Irvine CA

Esquire IMAX: Sacramento, CA

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX: Dublin, CA

Florida

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Georgia

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX: Buford, GA

Indiana

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum: Indianapolis, IN

Michigan

Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center: Detroit, MI

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX: Grand Rapids, MI

New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX: New York, NY

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX: King of Prussia, PA

Rhode Island

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX: Providence, RI

Texas

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX: San Antonio, TX

Cinemark 17 & IMAX: Dallas, TX

Tennessee

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX: Nashville, TN

