Oppenheimer: How much did Cillian Murphy, and other cast members charge for Nolan directorial? DEETS inside

Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated autobiographical thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, is among the most eagerly anticipated upcoming projects in the world of cinema. With talented actor Cillian Murphy portraying the central character Robert J Oppenheimer, the film delves into the life of the renowned scientist considered the "father of the atomic bomb." Here we reveal how much each cast member of the upcoming blockbuster was paid.

Cillian Murphy made a fortune

Cillian Murphy is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of our generation, so it's only fair it he was paid like it as well. Murphy as per the reports made $10 Million from the biopic, which is substantially more than any other members of the cast, including Iron Man famed Rober Downey Jr.

What other cast members charged?

While none of the other cast members charged anywhere near the amount Murphy got, but the other actors were also paid handsomely. Even though reportedly Matt Damon lowered his prices to appear in the Christopher Nolan. The Devils wear Prada actor Emily Blunt was paid $4 Million, while Robert Downey Jr. who plays Lewis Strauss in the upcoming movie was also paid $4 Million.

Matt Damon who lowered his general rates charged $3 Million, allegedly because of his want to be in a Christopher Nolan movie. Florence Puge as Jean Tatlock got $1 Million for her role in the film. Benni Safdie who be taking on the role of Edward Teller made $700,000, Michale Angarona made $500,000 for taking on the role of Robert Serber, and lastly, Josh Harnett, the former Drake, and Josh star was paid $400,000 for transforming into the role of Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer, the upcoming film set to release on July 21, 2023, is helmed by the acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, known for his captivating films, like, Dunkirk, Inception, and Tenet. The way the audiences have reacted to the film in its early premiere in some places has left fans more hyped than ever. Audiences can expect a captivating cinematic experience as Oppenheimer delves into the complex story under Nolan's masterful direction.

