Oppenheimer: How to stream Cillian Murphy starrer online? Release date, time and more

The highly-anticipated film of 2023, Oppenheimer, was released on July 21, worldwide. The ensemble cast includes Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, with Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. in the lead roles, and Florence Pugh and Rami Malek and Gary Oldman in supporting roles. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan, renowned for his impressive film-making skills, and has been performing exceptionally well at the Indian and global box office. Amid the soaring box office numbers, the big question is, when will Oppenheimer be available for streaming online?

How to watch Oppenheimer online?

Currently, Oppenheimer can be seen at your local cinema, but like most movies nowadays, it's expected to be available on streaming sites in the near future.

Unfortunately, Oppenheimer doesn't have a digital release date yet. Another recent Universal Pictures movie, Asteroid City, came out on Amazon Prime Video around three weeks after it was released in theatres. So, if Oppenheimer follows that same pattern, you could rent or buy it by the middle of August 2023. But if Nolan's movie sticks to the usual 45-day rule, it might not hit digital until the end of September 2023.

While Oppenheimer is currently not streaming on Netflix, we anticipate it will hit Peacock in November of 2023. Due to Universal’s exclusive streaming agreement with Peacock, new films must be available on Peacock within 4 months of their theatrical release. Since Oppenheimer was released in theatres worldwide on July 21, we anticipate the film will be available on Peacock by the middle of November, at the latest.

What is Oppenheimer about?

The movie Oppenheimer is based on the true story of how one of the most significant events in American history happened. It's based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus: The Rise and Fall of the Father of the Modern World by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherman, who won a Pulitzer Prize for their book. The film is described as an IMAX- shot epic thriller that plunges audiences into the mind-boggling paradox of a mysterious man who risks destruction to save the world.

The American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer is best known for his leadership on The Manhattan Project, the project that resulted in the development of the atomic bomb in the United States during World War II. Oppenheimer then went on to serve as chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, where he was instrumental in slowing down the escalating nuclear arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In 1954, he was labelled a communist because he was involved with so many different groups. Because of this, he was fired from his job at the federal government. During his time in exile, he was able to continue his work in science as a professor and a pioneering theoretical physicist. He was nominated for three Nobel Prizes in physics between 1946 and 1967, but he didn't win any of the awards. Oppenheimer passed away in 1967.

Meanwhile, the movie has been a huge success, partly due to the social media hype that came with the movie's release in the same week as the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. The film clashed at the box office with Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Fans also started referring to it as Barbenheimer weekend.

