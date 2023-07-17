Oppenheimer: Is Christopher Nolan's daughter set to make a cameo in the movie? Find out HERE

The Christopher Nolan directorial, Opphenhimer , with big names like Cillian Murphy , Rober Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt , and Matt Damon, is set to be one of the biggest movies this year. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on July 21 and the buzz around it is equally thrilling. But among the star-studded cast, a very special someone to Nolan will be making a cameo appearance in the movie.

Christopher Nolan's daughter Flora to make a special appearance in Oppenheimer

Nolan's own daughter Flora Nolan is reportedly set to make an explosive appearance in the megahit production. The director talked about casting his daughter. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Nolan said, "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence." He added, "So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

As per the reports, Flora Nolan will be playing an unnamed woman whose face melts off gruesomely. The director revealed it was a spur-of-the-moment choice, when his wife Emma Thomas and Flora came to visit him on the sets of Oppenheimer.

When questioned about the experience of directing the eerie scene when Flora's scene is staged in Opphenhimer, Christopher Nolan said he hoped that people don't compare to Michale Powell, who infamously cast his 9-year-old son in his movie Peeping Tom, as a younger version of a serial killer.

Nolan said, "But yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions." He continued, "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, which is set to hit theaters this week is inspired by the 2005 biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ and boasts of an impressive ensemble cast. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of Oppenheimer, the prominent theoretical physicist who led the USA's Manhattan Project. In 1945, this groundbreaking initiative conducted the first triumphant atomic bomb test at a secluded laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

