Oppenheimer: Is John Krasinski set to make a cameo in Christopher Nolan's movie? Robert Downey Jr. REVEALS

Robert Downey Jr. has recently started a debate with his recent Instagram post. The Iron Man star is all set to appear in Oppenheimer, which will release on July 21, 2023. The group hangout pictures posted by Robert Downey Jr. also feature John Krasinski. Fans are questioning whether Krasinski will be making a cameo appearance in the movie. Here is everything to know about the same.

Is John Krasinski in Oppenheimer?

On Sunday, Robert Downey Jr. took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures of his hangout with the other cast members of the upcoming movie Oppenheimer. The group hangout featured Iron Man star along with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and surprisingly John Krasinski as it overlooked the New York City’s skyline in the background.

The Oppenheimer’s cast was all smiles as they enjoyed pizza together during a break from their press tour. Downey acknowledged Emily Blunt’s husband John Krasinski and teased his possible cameo in the upcoming Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer. Iron Man’s star captioned the post, “Wait, is that a Krasinski photobomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

Though there has been no official announcement, fans are excited with the possibility of John Krasinski’s cameo on Oppenheimer. Krasinski wrote in the comment section “Jazz hands”.

One user commented on the post, “If Jim from The Office is in it. It must be good”. Another one added, “Spoiler alert: The bomb explodes and the scene cuts to Krasinski looking at the camera! (Theme song from The Office).” However, what also caught fans attention was Cillian Murphy grinning in the group pictures. Fans were ecstatic to see Murphy, who is known for his serious roles in 28 Days Later and Peaky Blinders smiling in pictures.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will be hitting the theaters on the same date as Barbie.

