Oppenheimer: Is Tyler Glasnow a Cillian Murphy look-alike? Here's what his mom thinks

Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays is a look-alike of Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy. Seemingly, Glasnow is very aware that he resembles Murphy and so is the Oppenheimer actor. However, the audience was unaware of Tyler Glasnow's thoughts on the matter. Recently, in an interview, Tyler opened up about it and even revealed what his mother thinks about him looking like Cillian.

Tyler Glasnow shares his mom’s thoughts on him looking like Cillian Murphy

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Tyler Glasnow revealed he admires both Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan. When Glasnow was asked if the doppelgänger debate has gotten louder since Oppenheimer, if he's done any acting (or would), and if one of his childhood favorites is in the big, serious atomic bomb movie, he did not let the audience down.

When the interviewer asked him, "Are you getting a lot of "Oh, my god? You look exactly like Cillian Murphy!" since Oppenheimer was released?" Reacting to the question, Tyler Glasnow said, "No, I've had it for a long time, all the doppelgänger stuff. It's obviously been more recent, but there hasn't been any significant change. I hardly check Instagram. I'm not there very much, and I believe most of this [lookalike talk] is taking place online. I get pulled over in Tampa from time to time, but nothing major."

After being asked about people’s reaction about him looking like Murphy, Glasnow revealed what he and his mother think of the matter. Tyler shared, "It was probably three years ago, though I can't recall how it began. That's when I kind of turned into that thing that's half baseball and half that.”

He shared his mother’s reaction and said, “Even my mother told me one day "You kind of look like him!". Sometimes I think I look like him, and sometimes I don't. I suppose it depends on the image."

When asked if he is a fan of Murphy’s work, Glasnow replied, "Absolutely! I believe he's freaking amazing. Peaky Blinders is a fantastic film. I think he's a great performer, so I say, ‘That's cool, yeah!’ He looks fantastic."

Tyler Glasnow talks about Oppenheimer and his thoughts on the movie

Talking about if he watched Oppenheimer, Tyler Glasnow revealed, "I have! It was fantastic. In Tampa, I visited an IMAX theater.”

He added, “I was unwell. I enjoy going to the movies and try to go as often as possible. There hasn't been anything that I've wanted to see recently, but now we have Oppenheimer, and if my girlfriend wanted to watch Barbie, I'd take her. But I believe she wants to see it with her pals." Glasnow also revealed the best part about watching a movie in a theater: "The nicest part is just eating and drinking the entire time."

Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow also revealed his favorite part of the Oppenheimer. The baseball player revealed, "I just think every scene showed that they put a lot of effort into it. It lasted three hours, although every scene was supposed to be included. Also, while this is a simple answer, it is the bomb. It drops gently and finally goes quiet, but what happens when it goes off? That was completely ridiculous."

Speaking of Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr among others. It was released worldwide on July 21.

Tyler Allen Glasnow is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Major League Baseball (MLB) Tampa Bay Rays. He formerly played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball.

