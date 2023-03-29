Oppenheimer: Matt Damon reviews Christopher Nolan’s film; Heaps praise on Cillian Murphy’s performance

Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated project which is helmed by the celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan, is one of the most anticipated Hollywood projects of the year. The movie, which is touted to be a nuclear thriller, is based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known across the globe as the 'Father of the atomic bomb.' Cillian Murphy is appearing in the titular role of Oppenheimer the film, which has already garnered attention from film fanatics across the globe with its promising trailer.

Matt Damon reviews Oppenheimer; Heaps praise on Cillian Murphy’s performance

Popular actor Matt Damon, who has played a pivotal role in Oppenheimer, shared his review of the Christopher Nolan directorial when he addressed the media at the red carpet event of his upcoming project, Air. The actor, who revealed that he has seen the finished cut of the nuclear thriller, called it a 'fantastic' film. He heaped praises on co-star Cillian Murphy's performance in the film, and stated he is simply 'phenomenal'.

Interestingly, Matt Damon also confirmed that Oppenheimer has a duration of over three hours. "Cillian is phenomenal. He is everything you would want him to be. I think it is almost three hours. It goes so fast, it’s great," stated the actor.

Oppenheimer to break Christopher Nolan's record

As per the latest "What I'm Hearing" Newsletter from Puck's Matt Beloni, Oppenheimer is set to break the records set by director Christopher Nolan, by emerging as the longest film in his career. Thus, the Cillian Murphy starter broke the record set by the 2014-released film Interstellar, which has a duration of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

About Oppenheimer

The Christopher Nolan directorial reportedly narrates the major events of J Robert Oppenheimer's life, which spans over 45 years. The much-awaited project features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and others in the pivotal roles.

