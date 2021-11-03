Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon JOIN the cast of upcoming movie

Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
Oppenheimer will be distributed theatrically
Emily Blunt is also in discussions to join the ensemble.
Christopher Nolan's impending World War II blockbuster "Oppenheimer," a drama about the creation of the atomic bomb, will feature Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

However, as per Deadline, Emily Blunt is also in discussions to join the ensemble. Nolan is writing and directing the film on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who oversaw the Manhattan Project, which resulted in the development of the atomic bomb. The picture will be released on July 21, 2023, a date that has previously been reserved for Nolan films. It's also around two weeks before the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. Meanwhile, the identities of Damon and Downey Jr.'s characters in the production are being kept under wraps.

Oppenheimer will be distributed theatrically internationally by Universal and released in North America. Along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, Nolan will produce. The film is based on Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Interestingly, Nolan is renowned for assembling ensembles that include a mix of talent he's previously worked with as well as stars he'll be working with for the first time. Both are addressed in this film. Damon previously collaborated with Nolan on the science-fiction blockbuster Interstellar. For Downey Jr., this would be the first time the two would collaborate on a project. Both Damon and Downey Jr. are repped by WME. However, Deadline originally reported that Cillian Murphy will play a significant part in the production, and he is now confirmed to be the guy at the heart of the plot.

