Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. applauds Cillian Murphy’s remarkable performance; Calls it a great sacrifice

Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh have heaped praise on fellow actor Cillian Murphy for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer. The Iron Man star commended Murphy's unwavering commitment to the role, describing it as the greatest sacrifice he has witnessed from a lead actor in his career. Florence Pugh, who stars opposite Murphy as psychologist Jean Talbot, also expressed her admiration for his work ethic and hailed the experience of working with him as one of the best she's had.

Robert Downey Jr. praises Cillian Murphy's dedication

Robert Downey Jr., playing Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the film, commends Cillian Murphy for his incredible dedication to the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Despite the immense challenge of the part, Murphy accepted the role with humility and commitment, impressing his co-star with the depth of his performance. Even during breaks, while the rest of the cast relaxed, Murphy continued to work diligently to fully embody the character.

ALSO READ: Barbie and Oppenheimer 'Barbenheimer' powers Fourth biggest weekend at North America box office

Florence Pugh's admiration for Cillian Murphy's talent

Florence Pugh, who shares the screen with Cillian Murphy as Jean Talbot, spoke highly of her co-star's talent and professionalism. She described Murphy as an actor she had long admired and expressed her excitement to finally collaborate with him. Pugh praised Murphy's meticulous approach to the role, marveling at how he brought the character to life with every possible detail, making the experience of working with him hugely impressive and rewarding.

Christopher Nolan, the director of Oppenheimer, knew that Cillian Murphy was the perfect fit for the role almost instantly. Murphy's understated and matter-of-fact demeanor made him an ideal choice for portraying the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Murphy, who received the offer from Nolan while in Ireland, accepted the role without hesitation, showcasing his dedication to his craft. As the film explores the life of Oppenheimer, the cast and crew continue to be amazed by Murphy's exceptional performance, which cements his status as one of the great actors of our time.

ALSO READ: Did Christopher Nolan express concern over Oppenheimer release clashing with Barbie? Find out