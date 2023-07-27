Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Peaky Blinders film, says 'I'm waiting to..'

British period crime drama television series Peaky Blinders premiered on September 12, 2013, and became a rage among the audience during its six-season run. Starring Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the show wrapped up on April 3, 2022, much to the sorrow of fans. But they had something to look forward to, an all-new Peaky Blinders film.

While the film was expected to start filming in 2023, the lack of updates has disappointed fans. Considering the WGA strike which has now been followed up by the SAG-AFTRA strike, it's no surprise that the production of the film hasn't seen much progress. Murphy has now revealed what he knows about the upcoming movie and here's what he said.

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Peaky Blinders film

During a conversation with GQ, the 42-year-old was asked about an update on the Peaky Blinders film. He responded, "I have no update for you, man. I'm waiting to hear, but it's a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there's more story to tell, I'd be there." It might not be the good news the Peaky Blinders fandom was waiting but at least they know the wait will be longer than they thought it would be.

Once season six was announced to be the last installment of the series, creator and writer Steven Wright announced that a feature-length film would be produced instead of a seventh season of the popular show. He also expressed hope for potential spin-off series connected to the world. "We are in development. It's a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story," he told Variety in 2021.

Steven Knight on the future of Peaky Blinders

"There will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family," Knight added. When asked why a feature film was greenlit instead of a seventh season, the producer explained they lost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which led them to the decision that a movie would be better.

Knight had previously said that production on the film would begin in the spring of 2023 and it could tentatively be in cinemas in 2024 but the strikes seem to have majorly affected the production of the film, just like they have affected other movies and series. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy is enjoying the success of his recent release, Christopher Nolan's thriller Oppenheimer.

