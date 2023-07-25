Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in Barbie sequel; praises Barbenheimer

Barbenheimer has taken over the world. Cinemas are packed with people wanting to experience the cinema event of a lifetime. The Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan directorial boasts of star-studded casts. Cillian Murphy who has taken on the role of Oppenheimer recently showed interest in playing our favorite character Ken in the Barbie sequel.

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy is ready to take on the role of Ken

In a recent interview with Cinefilos, the Oppenheimer star was asked if he will ever be open to playing Ken in the Barbie movie. Murphy replied, "Sure, yeah! Let's read the script and let's have a conversation."

Murphy has been known to play brooding and serious characters in the past, so it would be interesting to see how he'll portray a bright and bubbly role like Ken.

The Peaky Blinders actor also showed his excitement for the Barbie movie. He said to the interviewer that he "can't wait to see it." Murphy talked about Barbenheimer and the friendly rivalry it has created, "I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

What is Barbenheimer?

The worldwide phenomenon known as 'Barbenheimer' emerged when both movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, were released simultaneously and achieved remarkable success at the box office. In India, Oppenheimer performed better than Barbie, whereas, in the US, Barbie outperformed Oppenheimer.

Both movies earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. There is a stark contrast between Barbie, a whimsical comedy, revolving around an iconic doll, and Oppenheimer, an epic biographical drama depicting physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's life. The different tones of the movie led the internet to make memes and jokes about the two films releasing on the same day. Hence the inception of Barbenheimer.

Casts from both movies have praised and congratulated each other. In fact, Great Gerwig, the director, and Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie went as far as to buy tickets for Oppenheimer, showing their support for the Nolan directorial.

Meanwhile, both movies have racked in better box-office numbers than expected in their opening weekends. Though the two films can't be more different from each other, fans have pointed out the similar everpresent themes of existential crises in both the blockbusters.

