Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy reacts to doppelgänger claim with baseball pitcher Ray, says ‘He’s lot better..’

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is in the news for all the right reasons. After the success of the Christopher Nolan directorial, the star has been giving interviews across channels. In one such interview, the actor was asked about his "long-lost" twin. Well, it is no secret that fans have been calling Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow his twin brother due to the uncanny similarity that the two public figures share. Here is how Cillian Murphy responded when asked about his "doppelganger."

Cillian Murphy acknowledges Tyler Glasnow has a doppelganger

Comparing the baseball pitcher with Cillian Murphy was the internet's little secret. Many fans had been suggesting that the Oppenheimer star would not even know that he has a doppelganger. But this week, it turned out that Cillian Murphy certainly knows about Tyler. While giving an interview with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the actor was asked about fans confusing him for someone else. Although the actor denied such instances, Horowitz was quick to bring up this baseball player.

This is where he got the chance to as him if he was aware of his doppelganger. To this, Murphy replied, “Yes, I’ve been sent that.” Following up on the curiosity, the actor asked, “You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something? Many people have sent it. I need to turn off more notifications.”

Not only this, but Cillian Murphy also made a point of acknowledging the baseball player for his exceptional talent. The actor said, 'Yeah, well, he’s a lot better at baseball than I am,' Murphy said. When told that he’s probably 'a bit better at acting' than Glasnow, Murphy joked, 'Well, we’ve all got our skills.'

Well, now that the Oppenheimer star has confirmed that he is aware of his baseball doppelganger, fans wait for Tyler Glasnow's reaction to this.

