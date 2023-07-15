Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt faces backlash over her Madonna comparison: Doesn't look like herself

Oppenheimer cast is on a roll hyping up the anticipation for their movie, but recently one of the stars has found themselves in hot waters with a handful of fans. Emily Blunt became the center of attention among some eagle-eyed online netizens on Twitter due to her appearance during the UK premiere.

Emily Blunt got surgery to look like Madonna

Fans were convinced that Blunt had been getting Botox or some kind of face surgery because the Mary Poppins star looked different than usual reportedly.

Many people pointed to the similarities between the actor's UK premiere appearance to Madonna's iconic photos in black dresses. Emily is seen wearing a low-cut sparkly black dress with her hair curled up on the top of her head.

Emily Blunt criticized by netizens

Emily's fans didn't take too kindly to this alleged transformation. They were quick to criticize her, with one fan stating, "Her face looks different," while the other reiterated the question, "Is it just me or does Emily Blunt’s face look different?"

People were curious to know if she's gotten any surgeries done or if she's done Botox, "Just noticed the Botox on Emily Blunt’s face," said a fan. One user asked if Emily Blunt had "some sort of surgery."

People also pointed out just how close Blunt looked like a replica of the queen of pop Madonna, who had become the target of brutal trolling after her appearance at the 2023 Grammys for getting excessive plastic surgery. "I’m more concerned with Emily Blunt and the filler she put on her face. It looks like Madonna," said one user.

Even though we can never be sure if Blunt did get any work done on her face until she comes out with it herself, in a 2019 interview with Women and Home the actor talked about her stance on plastic surgery. Blunt said she did not believe in plastic surgeries because she "loves imperfections."

The Star added, "I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience. In Hollywood, people are suffocated by plastic surgery, but striving for an impassive perfection isn’t something I ever found beautiful or have tried to achieve myself."

Blunt said in the interview that women "who spend too much time trying to look perfect lose some of the magic about them."

