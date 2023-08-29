Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh to feature in Marvel's Thunderbolts with USD 8 million actor; Check release date, plot and more

Marvel fans are in for a treat as Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh is set to take charge in the upcoming movie Thunderbolts, marking her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This exciting news was confirmed at the D23 Expo in September 2022, where Marvel announced that Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, the skilled assassin from Russia’s Black Widow program and the sister of Natasha Romanoff with Sebastian Stan.

Behind the scene shenanigans with Florence Pugh

Initially slated for a July 26, 2024 release, Thunderbolts underwent a delay in its premiere. Marvel announced in June 2023 that the film's release date had been pushed back to December 20, 2024, much to the anticipation of fans. Production setbacks were experienced due to the Actors’ strike, causing a delay in the commencement of filming. Interestingly, Florence Pugh expressed her enthusiasm for the project, sharing her excitement with the audience at D23 through a pre-recorded video. She stated, “I am unbelievably excited to be joining this cast.”

Thunderbolt's impressive lineup of actors includes well-known performers from the MCU. Olga Kurylenko will take on the role of Taskmaster, while David Harbour portrays Red Guardian. Adding to the star power, Julia Louis-Dreyfus embodies La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. Notably, Sebastian Stan, who has been a significant part of the MCU since Captain America: The First Avenger in 2010, will return as Bucky Barnes.

The inclusion of Wyatt Russell adds another layer of complexity to the Thunderbolts team. With characters like Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, and Red Guardian, the film explores the aftermath of experiments aimed at replicating the super soldier serum that transformed Steve Rogers into Captain America.

Additionally, Hannah John-Kamen returns as Ava Starr/Ghost, a character first introduced in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Thunderbolts' diverse lineup showcases individuals who do not consider themselves traditional heroes, guided by the leadership of Bucky Barnes.

What's brewing?

Although, the movie storyline is shrouded in secrecy, what we do know is that it will showcase a group of characters who walk the fine line between being heroes and villains, similar to the concept behind Suicide Squad. The film's main focus is on exploring intricate character relationships, including the dynamic between Yelena and Red Guardian, portrayed by David Harbour.

While much about the plot remains a mystery, Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige shared insights, describing the characters as "barely heroes" and highlighting Bucky Barnes' role as the de facto leader. Meanwhile, the film's intriguing premise and powerhouse cast make Thunderbolts one of the most anticipated additions to the MCU lineup, promising an exploration of complex characters and their journeys from antiheroes to something more.

