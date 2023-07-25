Oppenheimer star Matt Damon reveals kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'; Here's Why

Oppenheimer's Matt Damon and Emily Blunt are on their press tour, the duo have been evidently having fun. During one of these fun segments that saw the actors talk about bad breath, a new revelation about Damon's experience kissing Scarlette Johansson came out.

Matt Damon reveals it was hell kissing Scarlett Johansson

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt were playing LAD Bible TV's Agree to Disagree segment. Where the first question asked of them was, "You should tell someone if they have bad breath?" The duo pushed their glasses comically fast towards the option Strongly Agree.

Damon reflected on the "horrible" experience he had while kissing Scarlett Johansson. Damon and Blunt, discussed the importance of informing someone if they have bad breath, and they firmly agreed that it's essential to do so. The Martian actor recalled his time filming the 2011 movie We Bought a Zoo, co-starring Johansson.

The actor jokingly says, "It was hell." He explains, "We had a shot before lunch, and it was this nice little tea shot that ended in the kiss. And it was really good. He says the kiss was "really good, and then We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over and she ate like an onion sandwich for lunch."

He continued, "And she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was like a tight shot of the kiss. And she goes 'Aw s--t! I literally just had – I had like an onion sandwich."

Subsequently, Blunt joked if Damon was still "slightly aroused" during the filming of the scene. He replied that despite teasing her throughout the process, he couldn't help but notice that her breath smelled like "roses."

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt says she was distracted by Cillian Murphy’s 'ocean eyes' during Oppenheimer filming

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt's role in Oppenheimer

In the story depicting the development of nuclear weapons in the US, Damon takes on the role of Leslie 'Dick' Groves, a US Army officer who led the Manhattan Project. Blunt, on the other hand, portrays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, the movie has earned rave reviews from critics and fans, adding Oppenheimer to the list of blockbusters directed by Christopher Nolan.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt work towards the creation of an atomic bomb