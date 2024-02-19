Oppenheimer Takes Top Spot At BAFTAs 2024; Check Out All The Awards They Took Home

Oppenheimer was cheered for the loudest at the BAFTAs 2024. Christopher Nolan’s film bagged 7 awards out of the 13 nominations it received at the ceremony held in London. With Nolan winning his first BAFTA and Cillian Murphy’s incredible acceptance speech on the stage for Best Actor, here’s what all titles were taken home by Oppenheimer.

Best Film

Oppenheimer led the race of nominations by winning the title of Best Film at the BAFTAs 2024. The movie competed with Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, emerging victorious.The award was accepted by Emma Thomas, the producer of the film, who was accompanied by the cast on stage.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan won his first Best Director award at the BAFTAs. Having had great success at the box office through Inception and Interstellar, Nolan was never honored with a BAFTA before. However, the losing streak comes to an end with the Dark Knight director receiving the award at the hands of Hugh Grant.

Best Actor

Cilian Murphy brought the Best Actor award to the house at the BAFTA Awards. The ceremony that was held in London was a big hit for Oppenheimer and all its members. Murphy thanked his director for the opportunity by saying, “Chris [Nolan], thank you for that extraordinary, exhilarating script and for always pushing me."

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. grabbed the Best Supporting Actor award at the BAFTAs, adding one more award to the Oppenheimer collection. Downey Jr. won his BAFTA after 30 years, impressing the audience with his 30 seconds speech about his life. The actor played a crucial role as Lewis Strauss in Nolan’s movie.

Best Cinematography

BAFTAs 2024 honored Oppenheimer for its exceptional camera work by awarding it in the category of Best Cinematography. Nolan had brought in the best of camera work in his film and very well took the audience back in time. The movie was competing against some tough contenders like Maestro and Poor Things.

Best Editing

Oppenheimer was honored with the Best Editing Award at BAFTA. Jennifer Lame took possession of the trophy. With the movie going back and forth in terms of the colors, editing was bang on. The summer hit had all its glory at the ceremony, as it was raining wins for the film.

Best Original Score

The background score for Oppenheimer was enough for the audience to feel the movie. As the film won in the category of Best Original Score, Nolan was well credited for his efforts, as he never stops amusing his fans. With 7 awards in the bag, Oppenheimer will now be eyeing the Oscars.

