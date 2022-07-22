Oppenheimer Teaser: Fans call Christopher Nolan a 'genius' as first promo debuts in theatres with Nope

Ever since its announcement, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated films. With a stellar star cast on board, fans set their expectations from the film early and now with the first footage of the film debuting in theatres with Jordan Peele's Nope, the reactions for the same have already begun to arrive from the US.

As Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun starrer Nope released in theatres this week in the US, fans were in for a major surprise as Nolan's Oppenheimer which recently released its first look poster also attached a teaser of the same in theatres. Oppenheimer is based on the life of Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer whose work led to the development of the atomic bomb.

The lead role of J Robert Oppenheimer will be essayed by Cillian Murphy in the film whereas the role of his wife will be played by Emily Blunt. The star-studded cast of the film also includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Rami Malek. Fan reactions to the teaser have already made their way on Twitter and among them, netizens have been gushing about the genius of director Christopher Nolan and also spoke about being convinced that the film was going to be incredible.

Check out the reactions to Oppenheimer teaser here:

Many have also expressed their excitement to see Cillian Murphy who has been loved by fans for playing Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders to take on this role. Given Murphy and Nolan's working relationship, fans are excited to see the result with a film like Oppenheimer which is slated to release on July 21, 2023, on the same day as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie.

