Oppenheimer To Make Its Much-Awaited Streaming Debut This Month; See DETAILS Here

Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster is set to grace the small screens!

Oppenheimer was deemed to be the movie that rejuvenated world cinema along with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Now, the epic biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb will be available to watch at home.

Where will Oppenheimer be streamed?

Oppenheimer will be streaming on Amazon Prime, Universal Pictures' official platform. The streamer will also offer a 24-minute behind-the-scenes look at the film called Inside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Although the movie is best viewed on the big screen because it was filmed completely on IMAX cameras, its availability on the streaming platform will allow audiences to watch it multiple times and delve deeper into it.

The movie took over not just the box office but also the awards season and has won tons of accolades, including seven Academy Awards at the 96th Oscar. Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the titular physicist Robert Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing Lewis Strauss

Here’s a breakdown of Oppenheimer

If you are not among the millions of people who have watched the film, we have the gist for you. The film is a biopic about the godfather of the atomic bomb, Robert J. Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), set during World War II.

Advertisement

Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints Oppenheimer for a secret Manhattan Project, which is to develop a lethal weapon to wreak havoc on the opposing country. Their hard work comes to fruition, leading to the horrid events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

After essentially destroying Japan and killing billions of people, Oppenheimer finds himself in a moral dilemma that his peers use against him and tear his reputation to shreds. A weak Oppenheimer is caught in the mesh of politics, moral conundrum and legal trials.

The film is captivating from the get-go and transports audiences back to the time of the war-ridden world. The storytelling beautifully highlights two different perspectives with colored and black and white frames.