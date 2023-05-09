Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt work towards the creation of an atomic bomb

Oppenheimer is the upcoming Christopher Nolan directorial that revolves around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer aka 'Father of the atomic bomb'. Popular actor Cillian Murphy is playing the titular role in the film, which has already garnered the attention of cine-goers across the globe with its stellar posters and sneak peek videos. The makers of Oppenheimer dropped a promising trailer of the film, which gives glimpses of Oppenheimer and others working towards the creation of an atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer trailer: A Glimpse of the Brilliance in store

The highly promising new trailer of Oppenheimer opens with the visual of the titular character, played by Cillian Murphy, who is surrounded by the media. 'We are in a race against Nazis. And I know what it means..," says the theoretical physicist. Later, the trailer focuses on a secret laboratory to which 'All America's industrial might and scientific innovation' are connected - the place where the first-ever atomic bomb was created.

Along with Cillian Murphy, a stellar star cast including Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Leslie Groves Jr., and others make brief appearances. However, it is Tom Conti, who appears as Albert Einstein, who made an ever-lasting impression. Robert Downey Jr. is seen in a cameo appearance.

Watch the new trailer of Oppenheimer, below:

Everything to know about Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer narrates the major events of J Robert Oppenheimer's life, which spans over 45 years. Christopher Nolan’s film is based on the biographical novel ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’. The much-awaited project features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and others in pivotal roles. Ludwig Goransson composed the original score. Oppenheimer will hit theaters globally on July 21, this year.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Matt Damon reviews Christopher Nolan’s film; Heaps praise on Cillian Murphy’s performance