Oppenheimer: US premiere of Christopher Nolan directorial gets canceled amid SAG AFTRA strike

Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated autobiographical thriller helmed by celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects in world cinema. The movie, which features talented actor Cillian Murphy as the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, has been receiving excellent reviews after its early screenings. The much-awaited project was originally supposed to have its US premiere on July 17, Monday. But the latest updates suggest that the premiere show has been canceled.

Oppenheimer US premiere canceled amid the SAG AFTRA strike

According to the latest reports by Variety, production banner Universal Pictures have decided to cancel the US premiere of Oppenheimer, which was supposed to be held on July 17, Monday. As per the latest updates, the Red Carpet event which was supposed to be held before the premiere of the Christopher Nolan directorial will not happen as planned. But, the Cillian Murphy starrer will continue with its screening as planned earlier.

"In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of ‘Oppenheimer’ will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film," confirmed Universal Pictures in an official statement provided to Variety, recently.

When the Oppenheimer cast left the UK premiere of the film

For the unversed, the Oppenheimer star cast, including leading man Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt have earlier made headlines after they skipped the UK premiere event of the film. The actors, who attended the UK premiere red carpet, however, skipped the screening in solidarity with the SAG AFTRA strike, which was not even officially called at that time. The UK premiere was held on July 13, Thursday, just a few hours before SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher officially called for the strike to begin the next day.

About Oppenheimer

The Christopher Nolan directorial is based on the 2005-released autobiography American Prometheus, by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Along with Cillian Murphy, the project features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and others in pivotal roles. Oppenheimer will have its global theatrical release on July 21, Friday.

