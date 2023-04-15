Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Amidst delay rumors, Cillian Murphy starrer to have summer release

A now deleted viral film spread the rumor that Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer will be delayed.

Christopher’s latest drama movie is focused on the atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer which is all set to be released on July 21, 2023. Nolan’s drama movie will go against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on the same release date. However, it was soon rumored that Oppenheimer will be pushed back to later this year.

Here is what we know about the possibility of Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy getting possibly delayed in its release.

Watch the trailer of Oppenheimer here:

Oppenheimer’s delay rumors

The rumor news of the Oppenheimer getting delayed in its release is possibly linked to the Variety interview of Cannes programmer Thierry Fremaux. He said that Oppenheimer isn’t playing the French film festival because the drama movie will be released at the end of the year considering the awards strategy of Universal Pictures’. However, it seems that Fremaux have misspoke since Oppenheimer is set to be released on July 21, 2023 and Universal has not made any official announcement.

Lindsey Bahr – AP film writer also confirmed that Oppenheimer is still getting released in summer.

There would also be several other obstacles surrounding an Oppenheimer delay since Christopher Nolan’s desire to release the movie on as many IMAX screens as possible will require lots of preparations. Delaying a major summer film like Oppenheimer this close to its release is highly unlikely, if not impossible for the studio.

Also, if this drama movie is to be shifted, then pushing it to the Thanksgiving window is a better chance for the studio to get plentiful IMAX screenings. Though awards season goes through year round, delaying the movie will not necessarily increase its chances to get an Oscar.

