Oppenheimer: What is Cillian Murphy & Florence Pugh's age gap controversy? Here's the scoop

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is one of the highly anticipated movies this year. It is all set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Even before its release, Oppenheimer has already created a lot of buzz amongst the viewers whether it is for the star studded cast ensemble or clash with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which will release on the same day.

However, the age gap between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh has garnered quite a bit of social media backlash. Here is everything to know about the same.

Cillian Murphy & Florence Pugh age gap controversy explained

Oppenheimer marks Christopher Nolan’s first R-rated movie in about 20 years. This movie is a biopic about well-known physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is the main brain behind The Manhattan Project and the invention of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy will be playing the titular role in Oppenheimer as it will emphasize both professional and personal life of the scientist.

Christopher Nolan’s movie will also show Oppenheimer’s extra-marital affair with Jean Tatlock, which will be played by Florence Pugh. The massive age-gap between Murphy and Pugh has drawn backlash from social media users.

The real-life difference between Jean Tatlock and J. Robert Oppenheimer was about ten-years before former died by suicide at the age of 29. The real-life age difference between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh is much worse. Murphy, 47, is twenty years older than his co-star Pugh, 27.

Social media users have pointed out that the massive age gap between the lead actor and actress is a long-running problem and nothing new. For decades, the male lead actors often have much younger co-stars as their love interests. Additionally, the viewers are not happy with the ‘prolonged full nudity’ scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh which further worsen the issue.    

When will Oppenheimer release?
Oppenheimer will release on 21 July 2023.
Is Oppenheimer based on a true story?
Oppenheimer is a true story directed by Christopher Nolan based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. To be precise, Oppenheimer is a biopic on 'Father of Atomic Bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer
Who does Robert Downey Jr play in Oppenheimer?
In the film, Downey plays Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and the chief antagonist of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.)
