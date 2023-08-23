Oppenheimer: Why did Christopher Nolan apologise to Florence Pugh for her role in the superhit film?

Oppenheimer has been a standout release of the summer, extending its IMAX run due to overwhelming audience demand for the cinematic experience Nolan envisioned. While the film has been hailed for its immersive storytelling, the portrayal of characters and their emotional journeys remains a key element of its success. One such character is Jean Tatlock, brought to life by the talented Florence Pugh to whom Nolan apologised for her role in the movie.

Christopher Nolan's apology to Florence Pugh

Christopher Nolan extended an unexpected apology to Florence Pugh for her role in Oppenheimer, acknowledging its limited size and potential challenges. Pugh revealed that Nolan's concern stemmed from the fact that her part wasn't as prominent as some others in his movie. Pugh stated, "I remember he apologized about the size of the role, and I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize.’ And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and you decide if it’s, I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening, when I got the script, being like, ‘I know I’m going to do it.’"

Florence continued "I didn't really know what was going on or what it was that was being made. Except I knew that Chris really, really, wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it.’"

Oppenheimer: A box office success

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, has surpassed the amazing milestone of $700 million in worldwide box office revenue as it continues its remarkable journey. The Christopher Nolan-directed movie has performed better than expected, securing its spot as one of Nolan's highest-grossing productions. The film is on track to surpass Interstellar's revenues as it enters its fifth week in theaters, moving up to Nolan's roster's fourth-highest grossing position. The movie's spectacular success on the box office charts can be attributed to the way it portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer's tale and its capacity to captivate audiences around.

