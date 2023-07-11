Oppenheimer: Why did Christopher Nolan not cast Robert Pattinson despite his influence?

Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director is known for his work on films like the Dark Knight trilogy. The acclaimed director offered insights into the creation of his upcoming biographical thriller, Oppenheimer, and the influence of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. Despite not appearing in the cast, Nolan expressed how Pattinson played a pivotal role in shaping the project.

Robert Pattinson's impact and thoughtful gift to director Christopher Nolan

During an interview with journalist Tara Hitchcock, Nolan reflects on how discussions about Oppenheimer arose following their collaboration on Tenet. “Yeah, Rob, off the back of Tenet, where we refer to Oppenheimer, and I had wrote a thing about this incredible moment that Oppenheimer and the scientist of the Manhattan Project had where they could not completely eliminate the possibility that when they triggered that first gadget, that first atomic device, they might start the chain reaction that would destroy the world,” Nolan states. Pattinson gifted Nolan a book of Oppenheimer's speeches from the 1950s, which offered profound insights into the ethical dilemmas faced by those responsible for altering the course of history.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy warns that Christopher Nolan's movie will 'knock people out'

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals audience walked out ‘devastated’ at early screening of the movie

Robert Pattinson's unavailability and busy schedule stoppes him from being part of Oppenheimer

Despite his influence on Oppenheimer, Nolan reveals that Pattinson is not part of the film's cast due to his busy schedule and high demand in the industry. The actor is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the sequel to The Batman and has recently been announced as part of the cast for the serial killer comedy 'Average Height, Average Build.'

While Robert Pattinson's involvement in shaping Oppenheimer was duly acknowledged by Christopher Nolan, the actor's unavailability prevented his inclusion in the film's cast. However, the audiences can still anticipate an exceptional ensemble cast in Oppenheimer, which includes notable names such as Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, among others. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for release in theaters on July 21.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy opens up on sex scenes in the movie, talks about self-doubt