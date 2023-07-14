Oppenheimer: Why did the actors walk out of the UK premiere of the Christopher Nolan directorial? Read to find out

The cast of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated war biopic, Oppenheimer, made a bold statement by leaving the film's UK premiere early to support Sag-aftra's upcoming strike. Lead actors, including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Ramy Malek, walked out in solidarity, ready to join the fight for fair wages and improved working conditions for actors.

A defiant stand by the cast of Oppenheimer

Director Christopher Nolan addressed the audience at the premiere, acknowledging the departure of the Oppenheimer cast members. He stated, "Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by Sag, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the unions, and we support them." The actors had earlier graced the red carpet, engaging with fans, posing for pictures, and speaking to the press.

Historic SAG-AFTRA strike shakes hollywood

SAG-AFTRA, with its 160,000 TV and film actor members, made the decision to initiate a strike at midnight on Thursday, joining screenwriters who have been picketing since May. This historic move will effectively shut down Hollywood, a situation not seen in over 60 years. The strike comes after failed contract negotiations with major companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Warner Bros. The demands of SAG-AFTRA align with those of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), including increased wages, higher streaming residuals, and improved working conditions.

As SAG-AFTRA takes a firm stance, the Oppenheimer actors' walkout serves as a powerful symbol of unity and solidarity in the face of ongoing struggles within the entertainment industry. The decision to leave the premiere highlights their dedication to fighting for fair treatment and just compensation. With Hollywood on the brink of a shutdown, the industry's major players must heed the calls for change and work towards achieving a fair contract that addresses the concerns of actors and writers alike. The impact of this historic strike will undoubtedly reshape the future landscape of the entertainment business.

This biographical thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan, is all set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

