Oppenheimer’s grandson reacts to ‘poison apple’ scene from Christopher Nolan’s film; has THIS opinion

Oppenheimer, the autobiographical thriller helmed by Christopher Nolan, has emerged as a massive critical and commercial success. The movie, which features Cillian Murphy as the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer, has also sparked a lot of debates on social media. While film fanatics heap praises on Oppenheimer, a group of audiences are criticizing Christopher Nolan's film for its explicit. Meanwhile, Robert J Oppenheimer's grandson reacted to the Cillian Murphy starrer and shared his opinion on the 'poison apple' scene from the film.

Charles Oppenheimer reacts to 'poison apple' scene

Recently, Charles Oppenheimer, who is the grandson of Robert J Oppenheimer, opened up about the Christopher Nolan directorial. Even though the theoretical physicist's grandson enjoyed the Cillian Murphy starrer, he is not pleased with the 'poison apple' scene in the film. "The part I like the least is this poison apple reference," revealed the 48-year-old in a recent chat with Times magazine.

For the unversed, Oppenheimer has a scene in which the young protagonist, played by Cillian Murphy, is seen poisoning an apple on his university professor's desk with potassium cyanide, after a heated exchange with him. But he is seen correcting his mistake the next day, after meeting Neils Bohr (Kenneth Branagh). "There is no record of him trying to kill somebody. That’s a serious accusation and it is a historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard about this during his life and considered it to be true," revealed Charles in his interview.

"That was a problem in American Prometheus (the Robert J Oppenheimer autobiography which inspired Christopher Nolan’s film). If you read it carefully enough, the authors say, 'We don't really know if it happened'," stated Charles Oppenheimer. "Unfortunately, the autobiography summarizes that as Robert Oppenheimer tried to kill his teacher and then they acknowledge that maybe there's this doubt," he added.

About Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy delivered one of the finest performances of his acting career in the Christopher Nolan directorial, which marked the duo's sixth onscreen collaboration. Oppenheimer features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many others in pivotal roles. The project is distributed by Universal Pictures.

